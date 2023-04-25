Kirill Kaprizov will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kaprizov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 21:06 on the ice per game.

Kaprizov has a goal in 33 games this year out of 67 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Kaprizov has a point in 51 of 67 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 28 of 67 games this season, Kaprizov has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Kaprizov goes over his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 12 75 Points 13 40 Goals 7 35 Assists 6

