Mike Conley and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 9:00 PM ET.

Conley put up 19 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-108 win against the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Conley, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.9 15.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 6.5 6.7 5.3 PRA 23.5 21.3 23.3 PR -- 14.6 18 3PM 2.5 2 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Nuggets

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 43 19 2 8 3 0 0 4/21/2023 39 12 2 5 2 0 1 4/19/2023 38 14 1 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 25 8 4 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 23 14 2 5 4 0 0 10/19/2022 32 13 2 8 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.