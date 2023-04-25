Ryan Jeffers -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .321.
  • Jeffers has had a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.16 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cortes (3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
