The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo take the field at Target Field against Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 6.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 6.5 -125 +105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 11 of the 14 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (78.6%).

Minnesota has gone 10-3 (winning 76.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 23 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-13-2).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-4 7-6 7-7 6-3 11-8 2-2

