Nestor Cortes Jr. will be on the mound for the New York Yankees when they take on Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are 14th in MLB action with 26 total home runs.

Minnesota is 19th in baseball with a .385 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 97 (4.2 per game).

The Twins rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Twins' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.082).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Ryan is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Ryan will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Away Kenta Maeda Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals L 10-4 Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees - Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Brady Singer

