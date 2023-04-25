The Minnesota Wild take the road against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is knotted up at 2-2. The Wild are underdogs (+125) against the Stars (-145).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Wild (+125) -

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has entered 13 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Wild.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In Minnesota's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild have scored 239 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 23rd in the league.

The Wild have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 219 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.