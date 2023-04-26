The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Larnach has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Larnach has driven home a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

