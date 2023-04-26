Gleyber Torres will lead the New York Yankees into a matchup with Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Yankees are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 12-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 11-3 (winning 78.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-13-2).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-4 7-6 7-7 7-3 11-8 3-2

