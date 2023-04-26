Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins (14-10) will be eyeing a series sweep when they clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 12, or 80%, of those games.

The Twins have an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +100 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

