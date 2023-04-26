The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .167 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In three of 15 games this season (20.0%), Castro has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Castro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
  • German (1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .189 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.