The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (20) this season while batting .244 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Buxton has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th.
