Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (28.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

