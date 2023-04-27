The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.

Polanco reached base via a hit in 63 of 104 games last season (60.6%), including multiple hits in 21.2% of those games (22 of them).

He went yard in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.7% of his games a season ago (33 of 104), Polanco drove in a run. In 15 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.

He scored a run in 44 of 104 games last year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 50 .271 AVG .198 .387 OBP .308 .447 SLG .364 17 XBH 15 8 HR 8 25 RBI 31 43/34 K/BB 52/31 1 SB 2 Home Away 54 GP 50 33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%) 15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%) 21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%) 8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)