Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .204 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kepler has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th.
