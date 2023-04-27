The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals take the field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Joey Gallo and Vinnie Pasquantino have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The favored Twins have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. An 8-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 12-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Minnesota has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-13-2).

The Twins have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-5 7-6 7-8 7-3 11-9 3-2

