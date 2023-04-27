Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins will see Zack Greinke on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 31 total home runs.

Minnesota is 16th in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (109 total).

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 9.4 times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.112).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Mahle (1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Nationals L 10-4 Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees L 12-6 Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Dylan Cease

