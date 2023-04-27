When the Minnesota Twins (14-11) and Kansas City Royals (6-19) meet in the series opener at Target Field on Thursday, April 27, Tyler Mahle will get the ball for the Twins, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 12 out of the 15 games, or 80%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 1-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been victorious in six, or 25%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

