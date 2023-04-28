Matthew Boldy will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars play on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Boldy against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Boldy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

  • Boldy's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:29 per game on the ice, is +1.
  • In Boldy's 81 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • Boldy has a point in 43 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 18 times.
  • Boldy has an assist in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
  • Boldy has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Boldy Stats vs. the Stars

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 11
63 Points 5
31 Goals 0
32 Assists 5

