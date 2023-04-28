On Friday, Michael A. Taylor (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .241 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

In 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (20.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

