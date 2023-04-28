Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on April 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 20 hits.
  • Larnach has picked up a hit in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Larnach has had at least one RBI in 44.0% of his games this year (11 of 25), with two or more RBI four times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.35 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Royals are sending Lyles (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 59th, 1.149 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
