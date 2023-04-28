How to Watch the Twins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins head into the second of a four-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 33 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 16th in baseball, slugging .403.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
- Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (116 total).
- The Twins' .303 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.43 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.090).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Lopez has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lopez is trying to pick up his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Patrick Corbin
|4/24/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jhony Brito
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|L 12-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Domingo Germán
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
