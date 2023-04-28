Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins head into the second of a four-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 33 total home runs.

Minnesota is 16th in baseball, slugging .403.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (116 total).

The Twins' .303 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Twins' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.43 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.090).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lopez has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez is trying to pick up his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Nationals W 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees L 12-6 Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito

