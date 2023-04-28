The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The Stars are underdogs (-105) in this decisive matchup with the Wild (-115).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-115) Stars (-105) -

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 64.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (37-20).

Minnesota has gone 37-20 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (64.9% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 53.5% chance to win.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 281 (7th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Minnesota has not gone over.

During the last 10 games, the Wild have scored one fewer goal per game than their season average.

The Wild offense's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

On defense, the Wild are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 219 goals to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranks them 14th in the league.

