Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils playing at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 29 on ABC and ESPN+. The Devils hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

ABC and ESPN+ will air this Rangers versus Devils game.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/27/2023 Devils Rangers 4-0 NJ 4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players