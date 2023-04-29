When the Minnesota Twins (16-11) and Kansas City Royals (6-21) match up at Target Field on Saturday, April 29, Bailey Ober will get the nod for the Twins, while the Royals will send Brad Keller to the hill. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +195 odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-2, 3.96 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 14, or 82.4%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Twins have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 6-2 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

