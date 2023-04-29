Player prop bet options for Joey Gallo, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashing .245/.351/.776 on the year.

Gallo will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has put up 25 hits with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He has a slash line of .240/.301/.356 so far this season.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has seven doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI (26 total hits).

He has a slash line of .268/.360/.495 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 hits with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .241/.281/.426 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

