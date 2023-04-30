After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .226.

Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 11.5% of his plate appearances.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings