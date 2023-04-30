The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 22 hits.

Larnach has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.7% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings