Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- hitting .214 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .161.
- Castro has gotten a hit in three of 18 games this year (16.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.34).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
