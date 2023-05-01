How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in the second round, with Game 2 next to come.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
- When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has been better in home games this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better at home this year, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).
- In 2022-23 Phoenix is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (113.9).
- This season the Suns are picking up fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (27.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.