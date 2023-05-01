The Minnesota Twins (17-13) are among the top half of teams in the big leagues, with current odds of +2000 to win the World Series (No. 10 in MLB).

Twins MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +2000 10th (+2000, bet $100 to win $2000)

Twins Standings Information

The Twins are in first place in the AL Central, 3.0 games in front of the Guardians.

Team Games Back 1 Minnesota Twins - 2 Cleveland Guardians 3 3 Detroit Tigers 5.5 4 Chicago White Sox 8 5 Kansas City Royals 10

Twins Team Stats

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.43 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have an 11-1 record in games this season when they belt two or more home runs.

Minnesota has won each of its five games this season when racking up at least five extra-base hits.

The Twins have an 11-6 record in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Minnesota has gone 13-6 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Twins Next Game Information

Twins Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Byron Buxton +5000 - - .257/.327/.545 7 HR 17 RBI Carlos Correa +8000 - - .206/.291/.361 3 HR 10 RBI Jorge Polanco +25000 - - .310/.326/.548 2 HR 9 RBI Jose Miranda +25000 - - .234/.298/.342 3 HR 12 RBI Sonny Gray - +2500 - 4-0 0.77 ERA 10.5 K/9 Kenta Maeda - +20000 - 0-4 9.00 ERA 7.9 K/9 Tyler Mahle - +20000 - 1-2 3.16 ERA 9.8 K/9 Pablo Lopez - +5000 - 2-2 4.00 ERA 11.5 K/9 Joe Ryan - +2500 - 5-0 2.37 ERA 10.2 K/9

Twins' Top Players

Byron Buxton, the team's top hitter this season, is batting .257 with a .327 OBP, seven home runs, 20 runs scored, and 17 RBI, also including one stolen base.

So far this season, Jose Miranda, one of the team's top hitters, is batting .234 with a .298 OBP, three home runs, 11 runs, and 12 RBI.

At the dish, Trevor Larnach, one of the club's more productive offensive contributors, is batting .237 with a .350 OBP, three home runs, 12 runs, and 19 RBI.

Joey Gallo has hit .203/.319/.644 so far this season with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI.

