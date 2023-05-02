Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .821 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota with 25 hits, batting .258 this season with 14 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
  • Buxton is batting .368 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (18 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).
  • In 26.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has driven in a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (19.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 57.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.96 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
