On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .218 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 31.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 10.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (52.6%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings