Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .333 with four doubles and two home runs.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 88.9% of his nine games this season, with multiple hits in 44.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has had an RBI in four games this year (44.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|0
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.96 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
