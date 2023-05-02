Jose Miranda and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has an OPS of .663, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .355 this season.

Miranda has picked up a hit in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (32.1%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

