In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

Miami has put together a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are putting up 117.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.

New York cedes 113 points per game in home games this season, compared to 113.2 away from home.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed worse at home this season, sinking 12.3 treys per game, compared to 13 in road games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.1% clip away from home.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

Miami is giving up more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable Ankle Julius Randle Questionable Ankle Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

Heat Injuries