Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 23 hits.
- Larnach will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 over the course of his last outings.
- Larnach has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.96 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
