Joe Ryan will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 38 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball, slugging .411.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 134 (4.6 per game).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Twins strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.131).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

Ryan is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Ryan is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Yankees L 12-6 Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Zach Plesac 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill

