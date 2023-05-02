Byron Buxton brings a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (17-12) game against the Chicago White Sox (8-21) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (5-0) for the Twins and Michael Kopech (0-3) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-3, 7.01 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (5-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.81, a 9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .813 in five games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (0-3) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.01 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Kopech heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Kopech will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five innings per outing.

