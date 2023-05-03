The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-8) 217 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 217.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-8) 217 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 216.5 -475 +380 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in league).
  • These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -120 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -120 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9
Derrick White 12.5 -115 12.4
Marcus Smart 11.5 -115 11.5

