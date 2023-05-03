The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 110.9 per contest (third in league).

These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than the total for this contest.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -120 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9 Derrick White 12.5 -115 12.4 Marcus Smart 11.5 -115 11.5

