After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .310 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Polanco has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Polanco has had an RBI in four games this year (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 1
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cease (2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
