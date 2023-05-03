Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this year, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
- Cease (2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11).
