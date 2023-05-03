The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon and his .435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is hitting .140 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Gordon has had a base hit in seven of 21 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Gordon has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings