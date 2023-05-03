Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .270.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

