On Wednesday, Trevor Larnach (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .237 with 18 walks and 12 runs scored.
  • In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.4% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.80).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
