The Chicago White Sox (9-21) and Minnesota Twins (17-13) meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease (2-1) against the Twins and Louie Varland.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

  • Varland will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

  • The White Sox's Cease (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in six games this season.
  • In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
  • Cease has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
  • Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th.

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

  • The Twins rank 12th in MLB with 136 runs scored this season. They have a .231 batting average this campaign with 39 home runs (eighth in the league).
  • The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with an RBI in five innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.