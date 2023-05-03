On Wednesday, Willi Castro (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .176 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

In four of 19 games this season (21.1%), Castro has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

