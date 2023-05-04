The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .206.
  • In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.74 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.15), 36th in WHIP (1.183), and 37th in K/9 (8.8).
