You can see player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 27 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .262/.342/.553 slash line so far this season.

Buxton has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI.

He's slashed .230/.293/.336 on the season.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashed .259/.366/.429 on the year.

Vaughn hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .217/.268/.426 on the year.

Robert heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

