Max Kepler -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is hitting .233 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Kepler has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with more than one hit on five occasions (23.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
