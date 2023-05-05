Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (18-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (1-0) for the Twins and Peyton Battenfield (0-2) for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 16 out of the 21 games, or 76.2%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 15-5 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 147 (4.6 per game).

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule